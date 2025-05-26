Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
7
7 properties total found
Office 50 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 50 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Commercial premises with an area of 50m2 in a building on the ground floor in the Pobrežje a…
$42,452
Leave a request
Office 155 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 155 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 155 m²
It is located on the busiest street in Podgorica called School and Kindergarten, American Em…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Manufacture 71 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Manufacture 71 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 71 m²
Podgorica. Active medical business. dental clinic Location – city center, high traffic Den…
$345,970
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property 50 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
Description Commercial premises in a busy shopping area in the center of Podgorica, City Kva…
$184,493
Leave a request
Office 27 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 27 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
This bright office space of 27 m2 is ideally located in the very center of Podgorica, next t…
$106,129
Leave a request
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
Property Description Podgorica, Preko Morace – Large co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
U4-230. Plot In the PodgoricaThe plot has two city waters, two connections with two inlets (…
$514,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Podgorica Capital City

offices
Realting.com
Go