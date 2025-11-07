Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
Office 191 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 191 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 191 m²
Office Space For Rent 191m2,Capital Plaza,Podgorica
$5,254
Office 27 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 27 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
This bright office space of 27 m2 is ideally located in the very center of Podgorica, next t…
$106,129
Office 155 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 155 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 155 m²
It is located on the busiest street in Podgorica called School and Kindergarten, American Em…
$1,11M
Office 191 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 191 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 191 m²
$5,241
