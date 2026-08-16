Houses for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

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Houses in Cetinje, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Nestled in the very heart of Cetinje, this inviting 169m² family home offers a rare combinat…
$703,002
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1 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
D4-432. House in Cetinje, Dobrsko SeloFor sale house near Cetinje, in a small place Dobrsko …
$91,466
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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