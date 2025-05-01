Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Old Royal Capital Cetinje
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Cetinje, Montenegro
Apartment
Cetinje, Montenegro
A large estate of 2,000,000m² is for sale in Kobilji Do, Cetinje Municipality.This parcel of…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
text
$195,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go