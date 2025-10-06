Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Nikšić Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro

Nikšić
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful and spacious plot of land is for sale, located just 8 km from the town of Niksic…
$99,853
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go