Houses for sale in Nikšić, Montenegro

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Houses in Nikšić, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Nikšić, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$87,197
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House in Nikšić, Montenegro
House
Nikšić, Montenegro
Area 109 m²
For sale is a legal house with a plot of 8.4 acres and a residence permit in Montenegro. The…
$87,261
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4 bedroom house in Nikšić, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Magnificent house in the village of Kovachi. A quiet secluded place with beautiful nature an…
$484,317
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Properties features in Nikšić, Montenegro

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