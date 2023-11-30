Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro

Nikšić
6
6 properties total found
3 room house in Nikšić, Montenegro
3 room house
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
€160,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances in Nikšić, Montenegro
House with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Nikšić, Montenegro
Area 110 m²
Farmhouse near Niksic (land plot 70.000 m2)  Two-storey solid house of 110 m2 with a huge l…
€80,000
House in Nikšić, Montenegro
House
Nikšić, Montenegro
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 634 Two-story capital house for sale in Niksic.   Area 110 m2 with a huge land plot of 7…
€83,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House in Nikšić, Montenegro
House
Nikšić, Montenegro
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 632 Stone house for sale in Niksic. The two-story house is a very beautiful and durable…
€77,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House in Nikšić, Montenegro
House
Nikšić, Montenegro
Area 320 m²
Stone house 320m2 + 13 000m2 fertile land in Niksic suburb The house is very beautiful and …
€75,000
4 room house with sea view in Nikšić, Montenegro
4 room house with sea view
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
A magnificent house in the village of Kovaci. Quiet secluded place with beautiful nature and…
€420,000
