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Residential properties for sale in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro

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Nikšić
6
8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Nikšić, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Magnificent house in the village of Kovachi. A quiet secluded place with beautiful nature an…
$484,317
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1 bedroom house in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful and spacious plot of land is for sale, located just 8 km from the town of Niksic…
$99,853
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1 bedroom house in Nikšić, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$87,197
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TekceTekce
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Put pored Bistrice III, Montenegro
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Put pored Bistrice III, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 507 m²
Floor 4
This stunning property presents an unparalleled opportunity to own a luxurious villa nestled…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikšić, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Nikšić, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in the well-known Neksan building in Nikšić. Locat…
$159,205
VAT
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House in Nikšić, Montenegro
House
Nikšić, Montenegro
Area 109 m²
For sale is a legal house with a plot of 8.4 acres and a residence permit in Montenegro. The…
$87,261
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2 bedroom apartment in Nikšić, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Nikšić, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in the very center of Nikšić, offering a great opp…
$207,369
VAT
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2 bedroom house in Milocani, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Milocani, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: a cozy house with its own winery in a quiet and picturesque location. Location: ne…
$86,681
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Property types in Nikšić Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nikšić Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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