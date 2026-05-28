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Apart hotel Chernogoriya

Bar, Montenegro
from
$213,876
;
3
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ID: 5800
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

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Apart hotel Chernogoriya
Bar, Montenegro
from
$213,876
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I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
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🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
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Studio apartment
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Agency
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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A7-040. Luxury two-level apartment on the front line, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale!Two luxury two-level apartments, 44.3 sq.m. with perfect sea views in a boutique project on the first line to the sea in Meljin, Herceg Novi.The apartments consist of an open-plan kitchen, living room and a se…
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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