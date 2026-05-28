Residential complex Complex of villas in a closed complex with swimming pool

The second phase of construction in a premium residential complex above the exclusive Portonovi project. It is a cottage community of 12 villas with a heated infinity pool and a closed area with stunning views of the sea and the city.

In the closed area of the complex, 5 stylish low-rise buildings with 22 apartments, a heated swimming pool, a gym, a Finnish sauna and a Turkish hammam have already been built. A transfer to the beach is provided in comfortable cars.



The area of the houses varies from 224 m2. There are 3 types of houses for sale:



Type 1 (228 m2): living room, two bedrooms, dressing room, 2 bathrooms and a usable roof.

Type 2 (224 m2): living room, 3 bedrooms, dressing room, 2 bathrooms and usable roof.

Type 3 (134 m2): living room, bedroom, dressing room, 2 bathrooms and exploitable roof- sold.



All villas are equipped with a smart home system: automatic opening/closing of curtains, the ability to remotely control air conditioners, heated floors, and CCTV cameras from a smartphone.

At stages 1 and 2 of construction, you can choose finishing materials: wall color

parquet board, ceramic coating.

Panoramic windows create a feeling of space and allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views while at home. Throughout the complex there is video surveillance and high-speed Internet.

Within walking distance is the Portonovi project, the luxury One&Only hotel, the beach, the yacht marina and the promenade with shops and restaurants.

The cost of the interior additionally amounts to 50,000 euros

