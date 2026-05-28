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Residential complex Complex of villas in a closed complex with swimming pool

Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$1,50M
;
21
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ID: 39822
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2283
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Village
    Đenovići

About the complex

The second phase of construction in a premium residential complex above the exclusive Portonovi project. It is a cottage community of 12 villas with a heated infinity pool and a closed area with stunning views of the sea and the city.

In the closed area of the complex, 5 stylish low-rise buildings with 22 apartments, a heated swimming pool, a gym, a Finnish sauna and a Turkish hammam have already been built. A transfer to the beach is provided in comfortable cars.
 

The area of the houses varies from 224 m2. There are 3 types of houses for sale:

Type 1 (228 m2): living room, two bedrooms, dressing room, 2 bathrooms and a usable roof.
Type 2 (224 m2): living room, 3 bedrooms, dressing room, 2 bathrooms and usable roof.
Type 3 (134 m2): living room, bedroom, dressing room, 2 bathrooms and exploitable roof- sold.

All villas are equipped with a smart home system: automatic opening/closing of curtains, the ability to remotely control air conditioners, heated floors, and CCTV cameras from a smartphone.
At stages 1 and 2 of construction, you can choose finishing materials: wall color
parquet board, ceramic coating.

Panoramic windows create a feeling of space and allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views while at home. Throughout the complex there is video surveillance and high-speed Internet.
Within walking distance is the Portonovi project, the luxury One&Only hotel, the beach, the yacht marina and the promenade with shops and restaurants.

The cost of the interior additionally amounts to 50,000 euros
 

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

Location on the map

Đenovići, Montenegro
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Residential complex Complex of villas in a closed complex with swimming pool
Đenovići, Montenegro
from
$1,50M
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