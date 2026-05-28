  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Apart hotel Chernogore

Apart hotel Chernogore

Bar, Montenegro
from
$202,488
;
4
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 5696
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Risan, Montenegro
from
$219,776
Residential complex Bechichi
Becici, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$217,199
Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Trebesin, Montenegro
from
$131,009
Residential complex Kub
Krasici, Montenegro
from
$577,514
You are viewing
Apart hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
$202,488
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Show all Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor
Muo, Montenegro
from
$303,775
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 55–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
An exclusive residential complex by the sea with private boat berths in the Bay of Kotor.   Experience a unique harmony of nature and architecture in one of the most beautiful bays in the world. This residential complex offers a lifestyle that combines modern comfort, panoramic sea vie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
295,820
Apartment 2 rooms
69.0
313,848
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Show all Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Residential complex Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$224,703
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 92–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Sky Apartments in Montenegro, Becici   For sale: 3 penthouses in Becici on the 7th floor with panoramic sea views. Premium location on Montenegro's best sandy beach, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Three penthouses occupy the entire floor. Each has individual access to the roof. The…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
92.0
222,062
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0 – 140.0
267,613 – 335,940
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Show all Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Apartment building VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$164,636
The VUELO SOBRE BECICI complex (translated from Spanish as "flight over Becici") is located on the hillside of the Budva Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. The distance from the city noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation, c…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
28.05.2026
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
06.05.2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Show all publications