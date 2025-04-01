  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$352
ID: 28527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu!Nalazi se na 6. spratu u kvalitetno izgradjenoj zgradi Zetagradnje koja posjeduje 2 lifta.Ulaz se redovno održava.Veliki javni parking sa slobodnim parking mjestima.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
