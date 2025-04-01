  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
ID: 28578
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan u Staroj Varosi nedaleko od samog Centra grada!Struktura stana: ulazni hodnik, dnevna soba, kuhinja, dvije spavace sobe, kupatili i terasa iz svake sobe!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

