Mountain View Studios for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Skaljari
7
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor. Locati…
$145,248
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
Charming, Newly Renovated Studio in the Heart of Kotor Old Town Discover this luxurious, …
$226,600
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
$145,501
