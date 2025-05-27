Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garden

Studios with garden for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Skaljari
7
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment in Bigova, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bigova, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Bigovo. Studio 30m2 is located in a small apartment building w…
$89,569
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go