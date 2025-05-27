Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Exclusive villa in Ljuta, municipality of Kotor, first line to the sea - Capacity up to 22 p…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
54#700 Villa for rent, LUXURY PREMIUM class, Krimovica Villa infrastructure: -gym -h…
$5,276
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent in Kavac, Montenegro
KAV018 Villa in Kavač, Tivat - for Long Term Rent
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
KAV018 Luxury 3 bedroom and 4 bathrooms Villa with, pool and magnificent views over Tivat…
$3,256
per month
Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool