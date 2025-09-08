Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Garage

Condos with garage for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
9
Kotor
3
Donji Orahovac
4
4 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
$487,362
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
$137,230
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
