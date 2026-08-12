Chalets for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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Chalets in Kolasin, Montenegro

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9 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
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Chalet 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
!!! OFF PLAN PRICES valid until start of Construction - summer 2026 !!! 100m² House for s…
$232,763
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Kolasin, Mountain Retreat by Dukley 🏔ID-300Apartment in a scarf of 350 000€ 💶🏙 Premium-class…
$412,404
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$5,25M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,32M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,32M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 402 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$4,07M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$6,22M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,32M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$6,17M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
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