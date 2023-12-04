Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale three-level ap…
€950,000
€950,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
TWO-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale is a two-level a…
€650,000
€650,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale Duplex loft in a prem…
€350,000
€350,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro's breath…
€650,000
€650,000
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
€350,000
€350,000
