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  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
8
hotels
3
investment properties
4
Established business Delete
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1 property total found
Established business 51 m² in Kolasin, Montenegro
Established business 51 m²
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for sale apartments in a modern hotel and resident complex managed by an internatio…
$344,734
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