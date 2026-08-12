Hotels for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Kolasin, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
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investment properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel
Kolasin, Montenegro
EXCLUSIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY Eco-Luxury 4★ Tourist Complex for Sale – Kolašin For sa…
$3,27M
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Hotel 300 m² in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
For sale a hotel-villa in Kolasin, place - Selishte, near Kolasin, towards the ski resort. T…
$540,765
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Hotel 104 m² in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 104 m²
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
$302,723
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