Hotels for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€280,000
Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NUM P004 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – Montenegro’s highest resort wh…
€250,000
Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
NUM P002 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – new hotel resort is locat…
€250,000
Hotel in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
NUM P001 Investment project in the north of Montenegro – new hotel in close proximity …
€250,000
Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
NUM P009 New investment project on the north of Montenegro – hotel in Kolasin Kolašin…
€250,000
Hotel 100 bathrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 100 bathrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 100
Kolašin 1600 — the highest Montenegrin resort, which is located in the southern part of the …
€250,000
