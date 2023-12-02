UAE
Add property
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Kolašin Municipality
Lands for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Clear all
22 properties total found
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
Land plot in Kolasin near the ski resorts Land plot 3835m2 in Kolasin, Jelovice Distance fro…
€145,000
€145,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
11 000 m²
11 000 m²
A chic plot five minutes from the center of Kolashin and the hotel premium class Bianchi. Th…
€660,000
€660,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
Plot in Kolašin, Crkvine Plot area 2500 m2. Orange zone of PUP: construction of private hou…
€75,000
€75,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
Land in Kolašin, Crkvine Land area 600 m2. Orange zone of PUP: construction of private hous…
€12,000
€12,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
735 m²
735 m²
Kolasin, Smailagica Polje – Land plot for sale near ski slopes This land plot of 735 sqm is …
€150,000
€150,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
PLOT NEAR THE CENTER IN KOLAŠIN The price is 45,000 Euros. The plot (360m2) is 500 meters …
€45,000
€45,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
This plot of land is in the municipality of Kolasin, close to the road to the new highway wh…
€513,000
€513,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gornje Lipovo, Montenegro
This is a stunning property in Lipovo with an old house and it already has a permit to build…
€110,000
€110,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
54 000 m²
54 000 m²
NUM 4827 Land for sale in the municipality of Plužine, place of Brštanovica, not far from Šć…
€810,000
€810,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
Large plot of land next to the ski resort Kolasin Land area of 2500m2 Asphalted road along…
€187,500
€187,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
The land plot is located in the center of Kolasin, close to all infrastructure facilities To…
€28,000
€28,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
2
1
63 m²
2
1
63 m²
This stunning beachfront real estate is a unique opportunity to build a dream home right on …
€690,000
€690,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
41 009 m²
41 009 m²
The plot whose price was 130,000.00 €, now has a new incredible price of 124,000.00 €.Imagin…
€130,000
€130,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
8 943 m²
8 943 m²
Beautiful plot for sale near Kolašin.The plot is located in a great location and covers an a…
€80,000
€80,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
A spacious plot of 30,000 m2 is located in Kolasin, close to the railway station, but in a q…
€36,000
€36,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Crkvine, Montenegro
2 491 m²
2 491 m²
ESTABLISHED EARTH IN COLASHINE 2094 M2 | 63.000…
€63,000
€63,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Babljak, Montenegro
The area of the plot is 1300 sq.m. Construction of 20,000 sq.m. living space. All necessar…
€2,00M
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 644 m²
1 644 m²
This urbanized land with sea view is located in Kavac, Tivat. The plot is accessed via a loc…
€137,000
€137,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
676 m²
676 m²
Urbanized Land for Sale in Budva The plot is 676 m2 in size. The land has planning permissi…
€190,000
€190,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
166 m²
166 m²
Two stone ruins for sale in Perast, Kotor Bay. These ruins are on the second line to the se…
€450,000
€450,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
For sale a plot of 253 344 m2. The plot is located in the village of Crkvine, Kolasin .. …
€506,688
€506,688
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kolasin, Montenegro
For sale a plot of 23620 m2. The plot is located 8 km from Kolasin, in the direction of Po…
€236,200
€236,200
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
