Offices for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Office 50 m² in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Office 50 m²
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
For sale a commercial space of 50 m2 for a cafe or shop in the Topla2 area
$99,339
Office 25 m² in Igalo, Montenegro
Office 25 m²
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Non-residential premises for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. 200 meters from the highway and 800…
$79,070
