Monthly rent of real estate in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
4
Lustica
4
Kumbor
3
Prijevor
3
22 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
For rent – a spacious and comfortable house for long-term rental in Herceg Novi.The house co…
$1,288
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Podi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Rented !!! Check our website for other offers www.RentalsMontenegro.com HN065 This…
$489
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Kumbor, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This recently renovated 4-bedroom villa, located above the PORTONOVI resort, is available fo…
$2,939
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Prijevor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 5
Сдается трехкомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на море недалеко от Будвы, ПриеворThe near…
$1,171
per month
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Three bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Baosici, Herceg Novi, with a view of the sea.The …
$1,054
per month
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_the_season_LusticaID 32📍 Rent an apartment in the elite complex Lustica Bay, Centr…
$170
per month
Close
Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
#Rent_for_the_season_Lustica ID 32 📍 Rent an apartment in the elite complex Lustica Bay,…
Price on request
Close
Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
#Najam_za_sezonu_Luštica ID 32 📍 Iznajmite stan u elitnom kompleksu Lustica Bay, Central…
Price on request
Close
Commercial property in Baošići, Montenegro
Commercial property
Baošići, Montenegro
Izdaje se prostran poslovni prostor, ukupne povrsine 1150m2, na izuzetnoj lokaciji u Baosici…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Prijevor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment for rent in Prijevor, near Budva, close to Jaz beach. The apartment ha…
$468
per month
Close
4 bedroom Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Escape to paradise with our stunning 4-bedroom villa located across the beautiful beach of Z…
$1
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern 3 bedroom apartment for long term in Topla area, close to new international Adriatica…
$1,660
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Prijevor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A spacious and modern furnished two-bedroom apartment of 80 m² is available for rent on the …
$995
per month
Close
Land 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Land 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Elegant New Mediterranean Villa with Sea & Mountain Views – Bay of Kotor Discover timeles…
$989,129
per month
Apartment for rent with three bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Kumbor area in Kumbor, Montenegro
Apartment for rent with three bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Kumbor area
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
ID-2155 Apartment for rent with three bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Kumbor area Spacious ap…
$1,518
per month
Close
HN068 50m2 One and a half bedroom apartment near Town Center Herceg Novi in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
HN068 50m2 One and a half bedroom apartment near Town Center Herceg Novi
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
HN068 Long term rental One and a half bedroom apartment near Town Center – Herceg Novi …
Price on request
Hotel 67 m² in Lustica, Montenegro
Hotel 67 m²
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Situated in the prestigious Horizon neighborhood of Luštica Bay, this 67.41 m² luxury apartm…
$802,940
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Long Term Rental One Bedroom Apartment In Djenovici, with pool and parking space This coz…
$659
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Long Term Rental Luxury One Bedroom Apartment Close To The Sea In Djenovići, Herceg Novi …
$754
per month
4 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
A unique opportunity for a luxury getaway in complete privacy and tranquility! Nestled in th…
$995
per month
Close
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, Montenegro, Herceg NoviA two-bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Kumbor, locat…
$819
per month
Close
4 bedroom Villa in Baošići, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroModern villa with a pool for rent in Baošići, Herceg Novi.The villa i…
$4,683
per month
Close
