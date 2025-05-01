Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Long-term rental
  Apartment
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
4
Lustica
3
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional apartment for rent in beautiful Kumbora, Herceg Novi. This apartment is complete…
$1,245
per month
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Floor 2
A dream house or a profitable investment opportunity in a new complex offering a total of 5 …
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
Apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Floor 5
Welcome to the new complex in Djenovici, Herceg Novi, where luxurious living is combined wit…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
#Rent_for_the_season_Lustica ID 32 📍 Rent an apartment in the elite complex Lustica Bay,…
Price on request
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Floor 5
Discover the unsurpassed luxury of life in exquisite apartments, cozy located on the slopes …
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern 3 bedroom apartment for long term in Topla area, close to new international Adriatica…
$1,660
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Prijevor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 5
Сдается трехкомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на море недалеко от Будвы, ПриеворThe near…
$1,132
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Long Term Rental Luxury One Bedroom Apartment Close To The Sea In Djenovići, Herceg Novi …
$754
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Long Term Rental One Bedroom Apartment In Djenovici, with pool and parking space This coz…
$659
per month
Apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Floor 4
We present to you a brand new luxury residential complex in Igalo, Herceg Novi, which is the…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Three bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Baosici, Herceg Novi, with a view of the sea.The …
$1,019
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
HN068 50m2 One and a half bedroom apartment near Town Center Herceg Novi in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
HN068 50m2 One and a half bedroom apartment near Town Center Herceg Novi
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
HN068 Long term rental One and a half bedroom apartment near Town Center – Herceg Novi …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Podi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Rented !!! Check our website for other offers www.RentalsMontenegro.com HN065 This…
$489
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_the_season_LusticaID 32📍 Rent an apartment in the elite complex Lustica Bay, Centr…
$170
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
#Najam_za_sezonu_Luštica ID 32 📍 Iznajmite stan u elitnom kompleksu Lustica Bay, Central…
Price on request
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

