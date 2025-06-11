Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 611 m²
Luxuriously furnished three-bedroom duplex penthouse in Marina settlement, Portonovi. The…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go