Seaview Houses for Sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Close
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In the quiet area of Kotor, Kindness, the house is sold only 30 meters from the sea. The hou…
$882,625
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 198 m²
A unique plot of land with a stone house on the first line of the sea and a permit for the c…
$1,71M
Close
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 160 m²
D11-018. Stone house for renovation close to the a beach For sale - the lovely stone house s…
$469,318
Close
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-003. Top Offer - Stone house in Dobrota , Kotor For sale - The house whose one part is o…
$309,092
Close
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-043. Stone house with a sea view, and a big plot for one more object For sale - Old ston…
$1,64M
Close
2 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Kotor #5024. We offer for sale a magnificent house in Kotor, only 150 meters from the s…
$353,596
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
Close
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. An old four -story stone mansion on the first line by the…
$1,70M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Stylish, modern villa in Dobrota with panoramic sea views 2 minutes from the sea. The house…
$1,01M
Close
8 bedroom House in Dobrota, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Area 396 m²
We offer for sale a comfortable three-story house with an area of 396 square meters. The hou…
$540,736
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Elite stone mansion on the 1st line of the sea with its pier in the village. Kindness is an …
$2,68M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$944,777
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
Close
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 4
D11-002. Stone house close to the sea in Dobrota, KotorFor sale.  Stone house with a plot c…
$648,106
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
Modern, newly built 5 bedroom villa located in the center of Dobrota in Kotor. This truly un…
$2,60M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
We offer luxury residences for sale, located in the heart of the stunning Bay of Kotor in Mo…
$1,62M
Close
6 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
For sale, a comfortable house on three floors in the town of Ljuta near Kotor.This spacious …
$510,879
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Location: village. Kindness House area: 100 sq.m. Courtyard area: 75 sq.m. + 25 sq.m. terrac…
$676,408
Close
Mansion 15 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Mansion 15 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
We present an exquisite stone villa located on the shore of a bay in a picturesque area of t…
$3,43M
Close
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
$2,59M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 415 m²
Restored stone villa on the first line of the sea in Dobrota - high investment potential! Th…
$2,47M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Old, stone palazzi on the 1st line of the sea - along the ancient stairs to the sea 3 meters…
$805,248
Close
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
D11-076. Stone house with a parking, for reconstruction in Dobrota, next to the a sea and pr…
$277,195
Close
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The villa is located on the coast of Boko-Kotor Bay in a village with the beautiful name Kin…
$716,484
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Spacious villa with stunning views of the Bay of Kotor, located just 150 meters from the sea…
$697,882
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Villa in Dobrota 1 line from the sea, located in the sunniest place of the Bay of Kotor. Hou…
$837,458
Close
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
For sale complex of three buildings in Boca Kotorskaya Bay, Risan Bay, Morin, access to the …
$1,56M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the developed area of ​​Dobrota, an area of ​​210 square meters…
$1,31M
Close
2 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive Apartment Offer in a New Luxury Complex in Dobrota, Boka Kotorska BayOur Special R…
$587,737
Close
