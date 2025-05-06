Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

Danilovgrad
14
Spuz
6
Kosic
3
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
A secure haven in times of uncertainty—just 15 minutes from the capital city center. Nestled…
$679,348
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Real estate, Montenegro, Sale - Stone house in Danilovgrad, Podgorica.A stone house for sale…
$152,853
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
