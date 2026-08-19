Houses for sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

;
Danilovgrad
14
Spuz
4
Kosic
3
House Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are modern villas in a well-maintained residential complex in Danilovgrad, approxim…
$772,601
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A charming renovated one-bedroom house with a private yard is available for sale in Danilovg…
$196,673
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kosic, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kosic, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Danilovgrad, villagePigtail. The base area of the house is 144 m2. The lay…
$290,954
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Area 930 000 m²
vast estate of 97,000 m² in Gornji Bandići, just 15 km from the center of Podgorica.This is …
$3
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house for sale near the city ofDanilovgrad (Spuzh). The area of the house is abou…
$164,480
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Spacious house of 360 m² (ground floor + first floor) with attic (potkrovlje) on a 2,341 m² …
$289,687
VAT
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Plot for Sale in Sladojevo Kopit – 1900m² – Near Highway Danilovgrad-Podgorica For sale: Spa…
$57,075
Leave a request
House in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Area 140 m²
For sale is a ready-to-move house with an area of 66 m2 with an additional facility of 74 m2…
$157,626
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a small renovated house with its own plot of land. Location: Danilovgrad, about 5 …
$74,987
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
legalized house of 145m² is for sale, with an additional auxiliary building (garage) of 25m²…
$180,923
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Spacious house of 360 m² (ground floor + first floor) with attic (potkrovlje) on a 2,341 m² …
$289,687
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
A house of 74 m2 is for sale. It is located in the suburb of Danilovgrad, Frutak district, j…
$127,350
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in , Montenegro
5 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with a plot and ready rental income is for sale near Ostrog Monastery. Land area: mo…
$168,258
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Spuz, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Spuz, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
For sale: a beautiful and spacious estate in Spuž, ideal for family living, relaxation, or i…
$259,211
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Monte - a completely new way of life with magnificent colors of nature in the greenest…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in , Montenegro
3 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
A new house in the center of Spuzh. The house area is 115m2 on a plot of 1260 m2, almost in …
$150,259
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in R 23, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
R 23, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
The house with an area of ​​62 m2 is located on a flat plot with a total area of ​​1300 m2, …
$152,606
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 930 000 m²
vast estate of 97,000 m² in Gornji Bandići, just 15 km from the center of Podgorica.This is …
$3
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in M 3, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
M 3, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A charming renovated one-bedroom house is available for sale in Danilovgrad, offering a peac…
$196,673
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a sturdy stone house in excellent condition, fully habitable, with furniture and…
$84,143
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in , Montenegro
2 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is 120m2 on a plot of 2154m2 100m from the highway between Podgorica and Danilovgr…
$219,053
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in , Montenegro
3 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Beautiful traditional wicker house with an area of 130m2 on a plot of 670m2. In a quiet, gre…
$349,772
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Bare, Danilovgrad, The house has an area of 130 m2 with a plot of land of…
$197,560
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jastreb, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Jastreb, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
A house for sale on a large plot near Danilovgrad. The area of the house is 120m2 on a plot …
$125,737
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kosic, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kosic, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is 208 m2. It is located in the Kosic district, just a few minutes drive from the …
$176,157
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
House with an area of 73m2 in the village.Martiniichi, Danilovgrad. The house is located in …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Two houses are for sale (one newer, the second older) on a large plot near Danilovgrad. The …
$86,522
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Great Investment in Danilovgrad, Montenegro: This residence boasts a tranquil setting, envel…
$128,178
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has a total area of 360m2: ground floor + 1st floor + attic, land area of 2341m2. …
$304,669
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kosic, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kosic, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
A house of 200 m2 and a house of 100 m2. Located in the Kosic district, just a few minutes d…
$454,243
Leave a request

Property types in Danilovgrad Municipality

villas

Properties features in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go