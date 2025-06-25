Houses for sale in Spuz, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
House 10 bedrooms in Spuz, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3 houses on 1 plot near Podgorica and Danilovgrad! The plot is 5000m2, on which 3 h…
$237,937
2 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
House of 75m2 on a large plot of land of 1600m2. In the area of ​​Martinići. One-storey hous…
$125,952
4 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale, 112m2, Spuzh, Danilovgrad. It is located on a plot of 2600 m2. The house is …
$167,637
2 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The house has a total area of 100m2 on a plot of 623m2. On the ground floor: kitchen- dining…
$96,455
3 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Family house with an area of 160m2 on a large plot of 1573m2, two floors, with an internal s…
$173,045
3 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house for sale near the city ofDanilovgrad (Spuzh). The area of the house is abou…
$162,230
