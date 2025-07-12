Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Danilovgrad Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

Danilovgrad
16
Spuz
8
Jastreb
4
Kosic
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 #Sale_house_in_Spouge Montenegro #334🏡📍 Spooge, 2 km.🌿 Great house with a spacious plot!Ma…
$115,086
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go