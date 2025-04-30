Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Budva, Montenegro

14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The cottage village, consisting of 3 houses, is located in a quiet cozy place away from tour…
$618,152
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 304 m²
Villa 304 m2 on a plot of 561 m2. Budva Riviera. For sale luxury villa with sea view, ab…
$1,14M
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 500 m²
The villa in Budva has 4 floors plus a basement, with a total area of ​​500 m2. The plot on…
$938,989
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
A spacious villa with an area of ​​155 m2 with a huge terrace of 129 m2, which is part of th…
$1,41M
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-1756 Two Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea View for Sale in Budva, Lazi District We…
$2,70M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
For sale are two luxury villas with a pool and a view of the sea and the city in Budva.The v…
$2,85M
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale beautiful villa on 1 shoreline Area 800 m2 Villa240 sq.m Fireplace, pool 6m * 5m…
$1,25M
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Villa 220 m2 in Budva, Gospostina district. Luxurious villa, beautiful room design, cozy, b…
$721,699
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
1,500,000 e Luxury villa with sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The villa is 420m2 and has…
$1,56M
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 414 m²
Villa in Tudorovici (Rezhevichi), Budva Riviera with swimming pool and sauna is for sale. …
$965,218
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski

