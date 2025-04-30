Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas seaview in Budva, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaA two-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in a fanta…
$1,368
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroA one-bedroom apartment for rent on the Budva Riviera of Montenegro, …
$740
per month
3 bedroom townthouse in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent_for_year_villa_RezeviciRent a townhouse in RezeviciArea 220m23 floorsSea viewIncludes•…
$3,420
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_BudvaID 4Rent a flat in the centre of Budva with two bedroomsLoc…
$1,881
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6
Real Estate MontenegroA studio apartment for long-term rent, located in the Lazi neighborhoo…
$512
per month
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Spacious and well-organized duplex apartment located in Seljanovo – one of Tivat’s most soug…
$1,596
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
#Rent_for_a_year_three_bedrooms_BeciciID 4Rent a three-bedroom apartment in Becici with a se…
$1,482
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
A modernly furnished one-bedroom apartment for rent in the Dubovica Lux neighborhood in Budv…
$741
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
0#3406 📍Rent a new studio apartment in Budva. Near the ECO gas station Floor: 2 …
$576
per month
House in Babljak, Montenegro
House
Babljak, Montenegro
Floor 2
In Kolasin, in the beautiful valley of Blatina, there is a land plot of 10,000 m2, on which …
Price on request
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Floor 2
In the heart of a quiet and comfortable area, away from the bustle of the city, we offer you…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Rent Rezevici #6092. Budva Riviera. Rezevici, annual rent of a house, with 2 bedrooms. The h…
$2,526
per month
