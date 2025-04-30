Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Budva, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious one bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in Budva.The apartment is loca…
$1,366
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 150m2 is for rent, located on the 6th floor of the ex…
$5,691
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
2 bedroom apartment with sea view for rent, in the Tre Canne building on the first line to t…
$2,789
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view