Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of flats and apartments seaview in Budva, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate MontenegroA three-bedroom apartment for rent in Dubovica Lux, Budva.The apartmen…
$1,138
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious one bedroom apartment with a sea view is for rent in Budva.The apartment is loca…
$1,366
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment with a sea view for rent in the very center of …
$1,024
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 6
A luxurious three-bedroom apartment of 150m2 is for rent, located on the 6th floor of the ex…
$5,691
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaA one-bedroom apartment, with an area of 41m², is available fo…
$683
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for rent in Budva, in the Lazi neighborhood, located behind the HDL ma…
$797
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
2 bedroom apartment with sea view for rent, in the Tre Canne building on the first line to t…
$2,789
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool