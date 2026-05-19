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Long-term restaurants rentals in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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4 properties total found
Restaurant 90 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 90 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Fully Equipped Restaurant for Rent in Budva, Rozino – 90 m² with StorageA fully equipped res…
$5,392
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Restaurant 123 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Restaurant 123 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
A fully equipped commercial space/restaurant of 123 m² is available for rent, located in an …
$7,033
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Restaurant 97 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Restaurant 97 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 97 m²
A fully equipped restaurant is available for rent in one of the busiest areas of Budva – the…
$2,755
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Restaurant 700 m² in Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant 700 m²
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 700 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva, BečićiA hotel of 700 m² in Bečići is being leased out. It is…
$79,710
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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