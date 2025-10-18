Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Bar, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 11/11
ID-2463 For sale: legal penthouse with underground parking in a completed residential bui…
$362,908
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go