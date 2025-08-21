Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale is a luxury penthouse in the center of Bar, Zetagradnje. 135 m² total 95 m² living…
$466,814
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Penthouse 113 m2 in Bar. Penthouse in a new building 150 m from the sea with a sea view! G…
$430,406
Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

