Monthly rent of real estate in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
8
17 properties total found
Apartment in the PMTR Residence in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment in the PMTR Residence
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/8
The best location: the center of Bar, nearby park, sports center and stadium, promenade, 10 …
$582
per month
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Renovated 48 m² Apartment in the Heart of Bar – Move‑in Ready Location: City center, Bar,…
$128,005
per month
Land in Kunje, Montenegro
Land
Kunje, Montenegro
Area 307 m²
Distance to sea: 940 m on footView: Panoramic view of the Adriatic SeaSize: 307 m² totalAcce…
$38,401
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
133#4131 Rent a luxury one-bedroom apartment in the city of Bar The apartment will be …
$946
per month
SMinvestment RealEstate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
ID BR-119/07Bright apartment with 2 bedrooms for rent in Shushan, near the Anto Dzhedovich s…
$984
per month
Black Mount
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
ID BR-118/07Bright apartment with 1 bedroom in Shushan, next to the school Anto DzhedovichBe…
$752
per month
Black Mount
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Dindinovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dindinovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 3
Located in the picturesque Zankovici district of Bar, this stunning home offers a total area…
Price on request
CRASSULA Estate
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
D BR-118/07For rent a two-level apartment in the center of Bar - complete comfort for lifeFl…
$787
per month
Black Mount
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
ID BR-120/07For rent a modern apartment with 1 bedroom in a new complex with a swimming pool…
$694
per month
Black Mount
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Utrg, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Utrg, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Arena Podličák No. 2762. An apartment for rent with 2 bedrooms and with a beautiful, modern …
$1,655
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
#4124 📍 Rent a studio from 01.01.25 in the city of Bar Location: Faros Hotel, Soho Cit…
$420
per month
SMinvestment RealEstate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
ID 0314 Rent a three-bedroom apartment in the area of ​​Šušanj, Bar Area of ​​125m2 on…
$1,147
per month
SMinvestment RealEstate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
ID BR-121/08New modern house with 2 bedrooms for rent, Bar, TombaFloors: 1Bedrooms: 2Sanitar…
$926
per month
Black Mount
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Office 256 m² in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Office 256 m²
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Floor 1
Office space for rent in a new building in Bar, Dobra Voda, in an excellent location near th…
$5,818
per month
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
ID BR-122/08House for rent with 2 bedrooms, Bar, ShushanFloors: 1Bedrooms: 2Sanitary facilit…
$694
per month
Black Mount
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Kunje, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Villa je na Utjehi kod Bara.280 m25 spavaći sobi2 kupatilaSaunaBazenRoštilj5 TerasaParking
$1,746
per month
CRASSULA Estate
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Commercial property 180 m² in Bjelisi, Montenegro
Commercial property 180 m²
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Spacious commercial premises for rent in the city of Bar. Due to its attractive location, th…
$3,142
per month
CRASSULA Estate
English, Русский, Crnogorski

