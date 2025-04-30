Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dindinovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dindinovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 3
Located in the picturesque Zankovici district of Bar, this stunning home offers a total area…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go