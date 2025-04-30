Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 5
This prestigious residential complex in Shushan, Bar, offers the perfect combination of mode…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 9
One of the most beautiful coastal towns is building a modern residence offering the perfect …
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Floor 4
Discover the embodiment of a modern luxury lifestyle in Sutomore, located in the picturesque…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 1
We present you a unique project of a luxury residential and commercial complex, which is bei…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 4
We present to you a brand new residential complex, currently under construction in a beautif…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Apartment
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Floor 1
For sale one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a studio located in a prestigiou…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
#4124 📍 Rent a studio from 01.01.25 in the city of Bar Location: Faros Hotel, Soho Cit…
$420
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
ID 0314 Rent a three-bedroom apartment in the area of ​​Šušanj, Bar Area of ​​125m2 on…
$1,147
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Floor 1
We present you a unique project K Centar, which will be built in the heart of Bar, in close …
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Utrg, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Utrg, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Arena Podličák No. 2762. An apartment for rent with 2 bedrooms and with a beautiful, modern …
$1,655
per month
Apartment in Polje, Montenegro
Apartment
Polje, Montenegro
Welcome to a brand new complex where modern life is combined with comfort and convenience. T…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
133#4131 Rent a luxury one-bedroom apartment in the city of Bar The apartment will be …
$946
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski