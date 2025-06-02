Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Malta

Valletta
14
Saint Julian's
143
Sliema
154
Msida
47
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bugibba, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
This finished, fully furnished three-bedroom apartment in St. Paul’s Bay offers an exception…
$401,772
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse Forming Part of a Brand New Block in this South after are of St. Julians is N…
$651,141
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Malta

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malta

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go