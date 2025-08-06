Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pembroke, Malta

11 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pembroke, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious duplex penthouse offers modern living with high-end finishes. The first floor…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful and very highly finished this block of apartments in central St Andrew's with view…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of 4 apartments consisting of an open plan kitchen living and dining 2 or 3 bedroom…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New to the market, in one of Malta"s most in demand areas - Pembroke. A  3 bedrooms apartmen…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Spacious corner Apartments in this sought after area of Pembroke with Garden views and dis…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pembroke, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious Penthouse in Pembroke Large Open-Plan Kitchen, Living, and Dining Area Terrace with…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom elevated ground floor maisonette being completed in March 2021 which will be highl…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom Apartment in Pembroke This corner apartment, flooded with natural light, offers sp…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built Corner Block of flats in Pembroke with underlying 4 car garage for Sale. To be s…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious 3-bedroom elevated maisonette, featuring an open-plan layout and abundant natural…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Pembroke, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Pembroke, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A two bedroom apartment in a quiet area in Pembroke with a kitchen/Sitting/dining area, two …
Price on request
