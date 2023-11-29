Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Central Region, Malta

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
3 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
3 room apartment in Pietà, Malta
3 room apartment
Pietà, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
A fourth-floor apartment for sale in one of Pieta's most sought-after areas, located on a wi…
€255,000
1 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
€285,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
PIETA  – Seafront double fronted Penthouse.  This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT penthouse consists…
€690,000
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served wit…
€980,000
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
€350,000
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High End d…
€1,65M
2 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
€680,000
3 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…
€2,20M
