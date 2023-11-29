UAE
Realting.com
Malta
Residential
Central Region
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Central Region, Malta
penthouses
3
1 BHK
3
3 BHK
10
Apartment
Clear all
15 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
10
2
213 m²
4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
1
2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
3
2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
1
1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
3
2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
2
2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
3
2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Pietà, Malta
6
2
127 m²
4
A fourth-floor apartment for sale in one of Pieta's most sought-after areas, located on a wi…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
6
2
97 m²
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
3
2
209 m²
PIETA – Seafront double fronted Penthouse. This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT penthouse consists…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
3
2
225 m²
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served wit…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
3
2
115 m²
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
3
3
185 m²
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High End d…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
2
2
95 m²
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
3
3
271 m²
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
