Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Attard
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Attard, Malta

penthouses
17
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
32
Apartment Delete
Clear all
55 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A first floor Apartment, situated in this much sought after area in Attard. Accomodation com…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Very large 3 bedroom apartment in a sought out area in Attard for sale, 240 sqm, fully furni…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom duplex apartment in Attard. Very central and close to all amenities. This prope…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large Maisonette situated in this quiet road of Attard's most sought after area and of walki…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two bedroom apartment situated in one of the best locations in Attard very central and close…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A three bedroom Penthouse situated in one of the best locations in Attard very central and c…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Highly finished first floor Apartment situated in a very good area in Attard Accommodation c…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 2-bedroom apartments situated close to all amenities in center of Attard, ava…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in Attard very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience modern living in this stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for sale in the ch…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for your dream home? Look no further! This charming Maisonette is the perfect oasis …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A choice from first, second and third floor apartments situated in a great area in Attard. A…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of Apartments situated in this quiet road of Attard's most sought after area and…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A large and well-lit 2-bedroom ground floor maisonette located in a tranquil area of Attard.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This large corner penthouse in Attard offers a unique opportunity for modern living with its…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a first floor and second floor Apartments situated in one of the best loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Being sold in advanced shell this luxury apartment located in a tranquil and peaceful area o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom Duplex Penthouse in Attard. Located in a quite area yet close to all amenities. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2 Penthouses available, situated in this quiet road of Attard's most sought after area and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new high end wide fronted development with large terraces in one of the best area in Attar…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A choice of 2/3 bedroom luxury apartments set in a tranquil and peaceful area of Attard faci…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of brand new 3 bedroom Apartments starting from Eur 307,000, located in this qui…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedrooms Penthouse located in a very quiet area, yet close to all amenities consisting, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxuriously finished three bedroom PENTHOUSE measuring approximately 125 sqm. Layout compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A ground floor maisonette in a much sough after area close to all amenities comprising of a …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a choice from 1st 2nd and 3rd flr Apartments measuring approximately 126sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
1st Floor Apartment in a complex of only 4 apartments in a very quiet area , however close t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of Penthouses situated in a very good location in Attard. Units will be sold luxuri…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Maisonette, located in the tranquil town of Attard, is the ideal property for …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Last remaining Penthouse in this upmarket block situated in a sought after area in Attard. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go