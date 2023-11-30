Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Birkirkara
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
€680,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir