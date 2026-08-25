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Apartments for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

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penthouses
28
1 BHK
16
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
38
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103 properties total found
Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
For Sale Birkirkara (Balzan Area) A selection of larger-than-usual residential units formin…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Maisonette in Birkirkara with own airspace. For development for an additional 2 …
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Block of 3 units with lift access to all floors. Apartment on 3rd (top floor) having 1 main …
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
NA
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Penthouse available, located in this quiet residential area in Birkirkara. Shell b…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Birkirkara 3-bedroom apartment being sold finished without doors and bathrooms. Optional Gar…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Modern 2-Bedroom On-Plan shell Apartment in Birkirkara Freehold Situated in a highly sough…
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Penthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
This property is a spacious one-bedroom penthouse in Birkirkara, currently configured as a s…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse in the sought after area of B'Kara (close to Mriehel). Will be sold highly finishe…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 3 bedroom Maisonettes, located in this prime are in Birkirkara, being sold on…
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2 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully designed duplex penthouse situated in a sought-after area of Birkirkara, offer…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi detached corner duplex penthouse with private airspace. Large furnished 3 double bedroo…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
NA
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Smart Investment Opportunity 1-Bedroom Apartment in Prime Birkirkara Location Located in a…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This modern duplex apartment offers approximately 96sqm of internal space and 12sqm of outdo…
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2 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment on plan located in the heart of Birki…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning solitary Maisonette in Birkirkara, boasting luxurious features and am…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Penthouse in Birkirkara is a dream come true for anyone seeking luxurious livi…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A very bright three bedroom apartment situated on the second floor owning partly of roof . A…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 1 and 2 bedroom Apartments, located in this prime are in Birkirkara, being so…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity in Birkirkara to acquire a larger than usual three bedroom ground-floor m…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely of a 2 bedroom apartment, with 2 bathrooms, and a large living area. To be sold on plan
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Ground Floor Maisonette consists of an entrance hall, which leads to the sitting/living…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful 2nd floor apartment boasts a spacious open plan layout, perfect for entertain…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment for sale in the peaceful and sought-a…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An elevated groundfloor maisonette situated in a good area of B'Kara close to "Knisja l-qadi…
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2 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
FULLY FINISHED 2 bedroom Apartment with Large Back Yard 2 Spacious Bedrooms / Fully Finishe…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market a selection of first/second and third floor apartments still on plan, bein…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/1
Step into this stylish 3-bedroom apartment designed for modern, comfortable living. Featurin…
$513 201
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Few remaining units in this modern new block located in this very quiet area in Birkirkara A…
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