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Apartments for sale in Sliema, Malta

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penthouses
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1 BHK
14
2 BHK
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3 BHK
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124 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished, unique, and artistically designed 1 bedroom Penthouse in Sliema for Rent …
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 154sqms apartments on plan, available for sale in this quiet area in Sliema, 3 minutes wal…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A south facing, well finished and fully furnished Apartment, , squarish layout, enjoying an …
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Bright, airy and beautifully positioned, this elevated ground-floor apartment (approx. 125 s…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A well located 2 bedroomed elevated ground floor 2 bedroom apartment in Qui Si Sana, a stone…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse Sliema Located in the prestigious The Sliema Ridge development on Rudolph Street…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property comprises of 203 sqm and is located on the 9th floor , surrounded by stunning s…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
One bedroom Penthouse situated in the heart of Sliema. Property consists of an Open Plan Kit…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Boasting natural light throughout and a good size front balcony enjoying spectacular unobstr…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 seafront apartment in Sliema very central and close to all amenities. This property comp…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern apartment in Sliema featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 front balconies, and 2 back …
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property enjoys a modern kitchen parallel to an open plan and very spacious Living and Dinin…
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1 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale in the highly sought-after area of Sliema, this charming one-bedroom apartment offe…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
An opportunity to enquire this Elegant duplex maisonette situated a 5 minute walk away from …
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 6th-floor apartment is located in the highly sought-after Qui-Si-Sana seafront…
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4 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A unique 17th floor corner apartment, spread over 400sqm, enjoying two spacious living rooms…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom apartment in Sliema.  These properties comprises of 2 bedrooms (main with ensuit…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully presented freehold apartment in the heart of Sliema offers a perfect blend …
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A Lovely Ground floor Duplex Apartment situated in Tigne area of Sliema, just a short stroll…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment on the second floor 50 meters from Ghar id-Dud promenade…
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxurious and unique property set on the 18th floor at the prestigious site of Fort Cambri…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Sliema - 3-bedroom Sea view Apartment with 143 sqm internal, front balcony 14sqm, with a bac…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a bright and charming three bedroom apartment with lovely seaviews, forming part of …
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Sliema 3-bedroom apartments for sale on plan. Spacious, nice layout, and in a highly sought-…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
For Sale on Plan 2-Bedroom Penthouse in Sliema A fantastic opportunity to secure a modern …
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Designed with ultimate luxury in mind, the apartment feature state-of-the-art facades and fi…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury, 154sqms apartment on plan, available for sale in this quiet area in Sliema, 3 minu…
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4 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A massive Apartment, measuring approximately 426sqms having a large open plan kitchen/living…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This expansive seafront apartment in Sliema occupies a prime freehold position, boasting a m…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury finished Apartment situated on the seafront with one of Malta most amazing views. I…
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