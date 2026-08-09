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Apartments for sale in Swieqi, Malta

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penthouses
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89 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A larger than usual Apartment, located in this prime area of Swieqi. Accomodation comprises …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse3bedroom being offered finished excluding bathrooms & internal doors. Being on two …
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the sought-after area of Ibrag? this beautifully converted terraced house offers …
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Highly finished and extremely well kept apartment in this most sought after area enjoying a …
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is now available for sale in the desirable loc…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a choice of 1st 2nd and 3rd floor Apartments in one of the best locations …
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1 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
New development to be carried out a corner site offering spacious and bright accommodation s…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity to own a spacious, meticulously crafted residence in the highly sought-af…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish 190m2 brand new well-appointed apartment in Swieqi offers a modern and comforta…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a spacious Penthouse in one of the best locations in Swieqi Accommodation …
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
a 3 double bedroom maisonette with a modern finish It is air conditioned throughout Has a wa…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection from 3 Apartments measuring approximately 171.89sqms, located in this much soug…
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5 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
5 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
The property has to be sold as a block enjoying amazing valley views. It consists of 2 semi-…
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Apartment in Swieqi, Malta
Apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Nestled in vibrant and highly sought-after town of Swieqi , we present this new development …
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 240sqm apartment located in one of the best areas of Swieqi, featuring high ceilings, 3 be…
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2 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 97-square-meter, 2-bedroom apartment in Swieqi is currently under development and offer…
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Apartment in Swieqi, Malta
Apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Nestled in vibrant and highly sought-after town of Swieqi , we present this new development …
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2 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Very well appointed ground floor apartment with good sized garden and own separate entrance …
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1 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the perennially popular town of Swieqi, this large one-bedroom apartment forms pa…
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SWIEQI - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 450sqm Sky Villa/Penthouse forming part of a smart new Block …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxuriously finished Penthouse, measuring approximately 200 sqms, located in this much sou…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse measuring approximately 235sqms in this much sought after area in Swieqi h…
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Apartment in Swieqi, Malta
Apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Nestled in vibrant and highly sought-after town of Swieqi , we present this new development …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique opportunity to acquire a residence in a very prestigious block of only three units …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your dream penthouse: a luxurious, fully finished home that blends elegance, comf…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish 230m2 brand new well-appointed Maisonette in Swieqi offers a modern and comfort…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully designed apartment in Swieqi offers a modern open-plan kitchen/living/dinin…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
3 Bedroom apartments with a combined space of 146 Sqm. 131 of which are internal. Living whe…
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3 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A bright and airy apartment having a squarish layout, approx 200sq, located on the 4th floor…
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