Apartments for sale in Gozo Region, Malta

2 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This cozy apartment, located in the charming village of Munxar, is the perfect opportunity f…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most beautiful areas in the upper parts of Xlendi. Two b…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning property located in the charming village of Xlendi is the perfect opportunity …
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Nadur, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 4
This spacious 4-bedroom apartment is located in the picturesque village of Nadur, Gozo. It c…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful large layout modern penthouse located in one of best areas in Zebbug, build in a p…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the charming coastal village of Xlendi is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apart…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming Maisonette in the picturesque village of Xlendi is the perfect investment oppo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Sannat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the charming village of Sannat is t…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Saint Lawrence, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A Stunning 1 Bedroom Apartment located in a quite village of San Lawrenz, Gozo, measuring ap…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautifully furnished apartment for sale in Munxar is a perfect opportunity to own a co…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Xagħra, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to own a charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning new property on the market in Zebbug, Malta! This modern apartment fe…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale in shell form a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom ( 2 en-suite ) apartment in Xaghra. Open plan …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This penthouse located in Xaghra has 2 bedrooms with one en-suite and main bathroom. The pr…
Price on request
Penthouse in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse
Nadur, Malta
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Nadur with Channel views . This property has 3 bedroom and 2 bathro…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom penthouse in Qala. This property comprises of 2 bedrooms main with an en-suite, …
Price on request
Apartment in Xagħra, Malta
Apartment
Xagħra, Malta
A new block including apartments and penthouses
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sannat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sannat Gozo - 3 bedroom corner Penthouse with unobstructed view. Internal Area 105 sqm Exte…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Penthouse located in this peaceful area of Xewkija in a small block of 4. …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse located in Xewkija, offering 117m² of indoor spac…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A penthouse in Zebbug, served with a lift in a block of 5 units. The property offers 2 bedr…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1 en-suite ) penthouse with rooftop pool located in a quiet street wit…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom spacious Penthouse in Nadur, This property comprises of a kitchen/living/dining,…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in one of the best residential areas of Haz-Zebbug is this highly finished modern pe…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Penthouse located in the heart of Rabat with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and laundry, …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Sannat, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartments in a new block in a nice area in Sannat
Price on request
