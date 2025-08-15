Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rabat, Malta

20 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Double fronted three bedroom penthouse being finished excluding doors and bathrooms. One car…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Maisonette in Rabat - Property Features: First-floor maisonette in a quie…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Baħrija, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Baħrija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully Furnished Elevated Maisonette in Bahrija A spacious and beautifull fully maintained e…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing the GRAND MANSIONS at the Verdala Terraces - an exceptional collection of 49 lux…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A maisonette is the perfect option for those looking for a combination of space and affordab…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Solitary Maisonette in Rabat including airspace. Property can be developed into a new bloc…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2 bedroom Duplex Maisonette in Rabat. Very central and close to all amenities, this proper…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Rabat - Brand new block on the market. 3-bedroom apartment with a lovely layout and full of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse in Rabat, Malta offers luxury living with breathtaking views of the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace modern living in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse in Rabat, spanning 180m2. Sold…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Maisonette for sale in the charming town of Rabat, Malta is the perfect opport…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in the heart of Rabat . Consisting of a large open plan with front terrace, bathro…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 bedroom studio apartment in a quiet residential area in Rabat.  It consists of a stone kit…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Baħrija, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Baħrija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in Bahrija in the peaceful and picturesque village of Bahrija. Offering 143 sqm of…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the desirable Rabat ODZ area, these beautiful 3-bedroom apartments offer the perf…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant Penthouses with views forms part of a new development which is to be sold as finishe…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment located in the charming city of Rabat, Malta i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Corner Penthouse in Rabat consist with an open plan kitchen, living and dining, 2 double bed…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This ready-built shell form Penthouse 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom , box room perfect for storing y…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property comprises of open plan Kitchen/Living/Dining, 3 Bedrooms, a master with En-sui…
Price on request
Leave a request
