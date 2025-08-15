Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hamrun, Malta

23 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
This Maisonette at ground floor level forms part of a smart upcoming residence in Hamrun. Co…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This one-bedroom penthouse in the area of Hamrun is the perfect opportunity for anyone looki…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Presently on plan a selection of one or two bedroom Apartments in a quiet area in Hamrun. Ac…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
BARGIAN! A brand new apartment just hit the market! Two bedrooms and two bathrooms, main wit…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A finished Ground floor maisonette in a very quiet area of Hamrun close to all amenities. Th…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
NA
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This first floor maisonette located in the lively town of Hamrun offers the perfect opportun…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom duplex Penthouse in Hamrun, very central yet in a quite area and close to all …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious Maisonette in Hamrun offers 3 comfortable bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Perfect fo…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Penthouse in a small block to be sold finished including bathrooms and internal doors. It is…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a ground floor Maisonette in Hamrun , measuring aproximatley 135sqms. Acco…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
This 1-bedroom Penthouse forms part of a new upcoming residence in Hamrun and is being sold …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
The new upcoming residence in Hamrun is being sold fully finished including bathrooms and in…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Hamrun - Penthouse having open plan kitchen /living/dining ,2 bedrooms main with ensuite , b…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
An Apartment in Blata Bajda is being sold with 3 bedrooms, bathroom, and kitchen/dinning/liv…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new Furnished PENTHOUSE located between Hamrun and St Venera comprising open plan kitc…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful property located in the bustling neighborhood of Hamrun offers the perfect bl…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Solitary Maisonette located in a quiet residential area in Hamrun. Accomodation comp…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom duplex Penthouse in Hamrun, very central yet in a quite area and close to all …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Hamrun - 3 rd floor Apartment measuring 88 being finished including bathrooms and internal doors
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is now available for sale in the suburban neig…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
,Squarish layout. Spacious 3rd floor served with lift. Bright open plan K/D/L , Two toilets.…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Presently on plan a choice of 1 to 2 bedroom Penthouses in a quiet area in Hamrun. Accomodat…
Price on request
