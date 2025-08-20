Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Żejtun
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Żejtun, Malta

penthouses
7
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
22
Apartment Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 Bedroom First Floor Maisonette in the UCA Area of Zejtun very central and close to all a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse is every homeowners dream come true! Located in the charming town of…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Malta This charming Maisonette in Zejtun, Malta is a must-see for anyone looking for a cozy…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartments This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the desirable area of Zejtun is…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Being sold on plan a massive corner, first floor apartment situated in a quiet area in Zejtu…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Maisonette in Zejtun offers the perfect combination of comfort and convenience…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Great opportunity for first time buyers. Shell form second floor apartment in a very quiet a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Third-floor Apartment part of a block of 6 - Served with lift - Ready built and highly finis…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is the perfect opportunity to own a lux…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a choise of Penthouses, located in a quiet residential area in Zejtun. Acc…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
NA
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom ground floor Maisonette in Zejtun very central and close to all amenities it wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Terraced Apartment on the third floor Property compraises in Larg kitchen and living,2 bedro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A penthouse comprising of 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom and en suite, Kitchen/Living and front Terrac…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Presently on plan this large Ground Floor Maisonette, measuring approximately 253sqms, locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The stunning Maisonette in Zejtun is the epitome of luxury and comfort. This spacious home b…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Block of 4 apartments in the outskirts of Zejtun served with lift. Layout comprises a spacio…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Elevated three-bedroom Groundfloor maisonette in Zejtun! Comprising of a spacious living roo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment located in Zejtun is the perfect combi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A CORNER PENTHOUSE comprising of 1 Bedroom, 1 Large Study, Kitchen/Living, 1 Bathroom, and V…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built elevated apartment for sale in Zejtun.  It consists of kitchen/dining/living, 2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A PENTHOUSE comprising of 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and en suite, Kitchen/Living and Large Terr…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in a central area and close to all amenities in Zejtun. This property …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built 1 st floor apartment for sale in Zejtun.  It consists of kitchen/dining/living, …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A very nice maisonette located in a quite area of Zejtun being sold in shell form
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a truly family apartment laid on circa 185sqm , enjoying a large outdoor area ideal …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan choice of Apartments, ground, first and third floor, located in a quiet re…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Penthouse  in a central area and close to all amenities in Zejtun. This property…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2 Apartments in the same block still on plan, will be on sold in shell form and will be read…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exciting Penthouse Opportunity in Zejtun! This spacious penthouse boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go